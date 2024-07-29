Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires Shares of 16,418 Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Samsara by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Samsara by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IOT stock opened at $37.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.72. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $42.28.

Insider Activity

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.51 million. As a group, analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $33,161.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 337,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,065.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $8,013,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $33,161.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 337,523 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,065.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,757,240 shares of company stock valued at $61,407,550. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Samsara Company Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

