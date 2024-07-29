Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 2,447 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 468.4% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in AstraZeneca by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. Citigroup raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at $78.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.96. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $80.86. The firm has a market cap of $242.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 94.61%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

