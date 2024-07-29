Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 29,661 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,661 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in Equinox Gold by 6.9% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 63.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Equinox Gold by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 340,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. raised its position in Equinox Gold by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $5.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 135.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.17. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $241.32 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

