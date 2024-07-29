Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 81.8% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of UTHR opened at $338.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $343.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $321.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Therapeutics

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.09, for a total transaction of $929,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $33,551.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $84,742.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.09, for a total value of $929,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,551.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,884 shares of company stock worth $29,622,803 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.