Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,120 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7,507.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,133,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,301,000 after buying an additional 1,118,782 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $41,129,000. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in Zillow Group by 93.0% during the first quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,632,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,647,000 after acquiring an additional 786,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,718,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,899,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,898,000 after purchasing an additional 431,070 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $255,856.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $255,856.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $60,617.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,565.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,041 shares of company stock worth $2,637,477 over the last 90 days. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $49.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.43 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.81. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $61.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.30 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

