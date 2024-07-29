Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 81.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 290,386 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 243.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 686,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 486,567 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 613.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 364,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 313,100 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,835,000 after acquiring an additional 307,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,786,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,602,000 after purchasing an additional 265,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE VET opened at $10.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.45. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $15.98.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $376.85 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.0872 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VET

Vermilion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.