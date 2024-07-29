Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,205 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,594,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 304,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,654,000 after purchasing an additional 33,382 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 673,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,975,000 after purchasing an additional 33,795 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Sun Communities by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 301,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,241,000 after purchasing an additional 23,792 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,171,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,259,000 after purchasing an additional 96,529 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.40.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE SUI opened at $124.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.68, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.50 and a 200 day moving average of $123.50. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $137.45.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 324.14%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

