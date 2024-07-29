Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.07 Million Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,964 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Twilio by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Twilio by 3.6% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO stock opened at $58.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.25. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $78.16.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $46,133.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,963,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $611,940.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,270,785.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $46,133.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,963,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,967 shares of company stock worth $3,796,221 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

