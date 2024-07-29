Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,937 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 1.4 %

ELS stock opened at $67.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $74.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.53 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equity LifeStyle Properties

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.