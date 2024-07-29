Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1,640.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lennox International by 403.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LII. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $566.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $543.62.

Shares of LII stock opened at $572.80 on Monday. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $334.53 and a 52-week high of $583.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $530.22 and its 200-day moving average is $487.03.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.28. Lennox International had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 20.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 26.65%.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

