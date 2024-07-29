Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.56 Million Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 952 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCNCA. Raymond James raised First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price objective (up from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,893.55.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $2,110.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $1,274.91 and a one year high of $2,112.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,736.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1,628.89.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.91 by $5.96. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $52.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 192.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

