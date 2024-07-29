Toronto Dominion Bank Has $542,000 Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. CICC Research began coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

In other news, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,916.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of SCCO opened at $105.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $129.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.59.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 92.07%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

See Also

