Toronto Dominion Bank Has $699,000 Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,587 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,317,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,965 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in TopBuild by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,200,000 after acquiring an additional 198,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $154,983,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after purchasing an additional 130,563 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 300,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,267 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,340 shares of company stock worth $3,407,994 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of BLD stock opened at $466.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $409.80 and its 200-day moving average is $404.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.81. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $217.08 and a 52 week high of $470.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $529.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.89.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

