Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in Yum China by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,833,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,825,000 after acquiring an additional 208,264 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,584,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,139,000 after purchasing an additional 582,792 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $265,777,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,420,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,649,000 after purchasing an additional 454,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,820,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,019,000 after buying an additional 53,744 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE YUMC opened at $30.01 on Monday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

