Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,209 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Roku by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Roku by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 48,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,805. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROKU. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $59.04 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

