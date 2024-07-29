Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity by 46.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth $2,200,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the first quarter worth $220,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Paylocity by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 6.4% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCTY opened at $149.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.00. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $129.94 and a 1 year high of $230.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.29. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $401.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $7,054,384.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,745,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,979,738.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $196,084.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,352,224.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $7,054,384.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,745,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,979,738.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,173 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,388. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCTY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.88.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

