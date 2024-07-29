Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,559,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Primo Water by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,945,000 after purchasing an additional 937,235 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Primo Water by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 763,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Primo Water by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,910,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,370,000 after purchasing an additional 508,251 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,473,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,180,000 after buying an additional 387,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Price Performance

PRMW stock opened at $21.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $25.60.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.81 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 12.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 22.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRMW has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

