Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 99.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,208,000 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 470,523.5% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,628,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627,461 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,382,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,453,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,202 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,644,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,446,000 after buying an additional 1,002,000 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 2,163,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,748,000 after buying an additional 857,819 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,792,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $68.69 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $57.20 and a 52 week high of $72.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.