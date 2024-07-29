Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 87.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,824 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 87,352 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in CRH by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CRH Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of CRH stock opened at $81.55 on Monday. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $51.59 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.63.
CRH Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.90.
About CRH
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
