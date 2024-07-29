Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,037 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 561.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 36.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair raised Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.50.

Aspen Technology Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $192.94 on Monday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.26 and a 52-week high of $224.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.19 and a 200-day moving average of $200.08.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.65 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.