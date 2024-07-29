Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 11,157 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,157 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 76.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 55,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 6.3 %

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $72.29 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.38.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,750 in the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

