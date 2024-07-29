Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,341 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 34.5% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 32,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 223,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,785,000 after buying an additional 7,327 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 8.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $176.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,330.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.50.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE MTN opened at $184.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.14 and a 1 year high of $254.78.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 9.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.82%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

