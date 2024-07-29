Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 2,084 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lear were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEA. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Lear from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lear from $179.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Lear Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:LEA opened at $121.41 on Monday. Lear Co. has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $157.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.26. Lear had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

