Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 245 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 0.8% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Stock Performance

NYSE ATR opened at $146.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.74 and a fifty-two week high of $151.73.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $910.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $121,085.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $476,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,454.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $121,085.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,337.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,659 shares of company stock worth $1,269,976 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair upgraded AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATR

About AptarGroup

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.