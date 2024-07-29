Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 27,140 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,140 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter worth $131,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,291,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 157,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1,205.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 417,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of SIRI opened at $3.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.25 to $3.25 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

