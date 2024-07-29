Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 317 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,918,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 948,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,374,000 after buying an additional 593,862 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,001,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,249,000 after buying an additional 466,820 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at $49,041,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at $37,768,000. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

RRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $155.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -323.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.69. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $97.18 and a 52-week high of $183.85.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -291.67%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

