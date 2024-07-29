Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 4,474 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FBIN. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 383.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 39,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 31,406 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 620,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,517 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 841,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,075,000 after purchasing an additional 69,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $78.74 on Monday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.52.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FBIN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Articles

