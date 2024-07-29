Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 450 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $133.93 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $134.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.67. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.