Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 54,495 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,495 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 16,140.0% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 68,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 67,788 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $226,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $1,674,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $19.86 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.09%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -268.04%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

