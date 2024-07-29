Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 579 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 322,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,907,000 after purchasing an additional 25,359 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Middleby by 10.8% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 86,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 620.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 20.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,113,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,165,000 after acquiring an additional 15,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Middleby stock opened at $131.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.61. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $109.59 and a 52-week high of $161.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.15.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $926.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.05 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,803.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,803.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $32,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at $989,204.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,385 shares of company stock valued at $304,134 over the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. William Blair raised Middleby to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

