Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 6,968 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,968 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in DocuSign by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 4,438.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 521,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after buying an additional 510,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $91,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,138.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,503.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $91,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,138.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,518 shares of company stock valued at $6,149,670 over the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $55.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.36 and its 200 day moving average is $56.26. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $64.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.50, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $709.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.07 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 3.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

