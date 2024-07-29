Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 790,198 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 98.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 790,198 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Crown were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $109,826,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 474.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,214,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,312 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $84,960,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $34,073,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,039,000 after buying an additional 350,265 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $1,275,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,480,440.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $1,275,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,678 shares in the company, valued at $50,480,440.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,470.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,870. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Crown from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Crown from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.21.

Crown Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE CCK opened at $85.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.10. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

