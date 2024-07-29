Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,871 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 259.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.43.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of MANH stock opened at $258.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.36 and a 200 day moving average of $234.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 84.46 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.97 and a 1-year high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.54%. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

