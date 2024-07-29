Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,856 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,813,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE WPC opened at $60.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.62. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

