TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Stock Holdings Raised by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,305 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in TPG were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in TPG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $935,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TPG by 21.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,799 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TPG in the first quarter worth $1,358,000. Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in TPG by 112.0% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 21,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TPG by 9.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 14,865 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Price Performance

TPG stock opened at $49.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.21. TPG Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

TPG Cuts Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $512.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.87 million. TPG had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,171.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on TPG from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TPG in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded TPG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on TPG from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Insider Activity at TPG

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,089 shares of TPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $190,342.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

