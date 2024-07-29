Trane Technologies (TT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.07 per share for the quarter. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2024 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $10.40-10.50 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Trane Technologies to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $329.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.46. The company has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $184.02 and a 52-week high of $347.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.36.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

