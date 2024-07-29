TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Raised to $80.00 at Barclays

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of TransUnion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.80.

NYSE TRU opened at $86.46 on Friday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.46, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -29.37%.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $127,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $74,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,239,525.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $127,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,576 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $663,001,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 570.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,029,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,755,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,596 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 104,813.6% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,947,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,340 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Group LP grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 5,030,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,540 shares during the period.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

