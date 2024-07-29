Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,780 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TNL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $794,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1,025.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 196,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after buying an additional 179,149 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at $2,081,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 281,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after buying an additional 131,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $4,739,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TNL opened at $45.86 on Monday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $49.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.63.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.83%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNL. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

