Travelzoo Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Travelzoo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 26th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Travelzoo’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Travelzoo’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 157.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Friday.

View Our Latest Research Report on Travelzoo

Travelzoo Trading Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $10.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.74. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $11.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelzoo

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,179,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,080,702.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $653,225 in the last 90 days. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 47,352 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 20,019 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelzoo

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.