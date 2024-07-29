Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Acquired by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 29,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,250,235.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,963,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $46.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.15. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

