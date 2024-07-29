TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.25-6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.250-6.800 EPS.

TriNet Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $110.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $96.76 and a 12-month high of $134.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.51.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.36). TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 427.62%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.41 million. On average, analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.20.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $37,882.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,167.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $193,682.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,252.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $37,882.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,167.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

