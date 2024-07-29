TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.000-1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.250-6.800 EPS.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

NYSE TNET opened at $110.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.19. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $96.76 and a twelve month high of $134.67.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.36). TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 427.62%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.39%.

TNET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TriNet Group

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $193,682.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,252.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $37,882.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,167.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $193,682.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,252.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.