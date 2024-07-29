TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.250-6.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.9 billion-$5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.0 billion. TriNet Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.25-6.80 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.20.

TNET stock opened at $110.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.51. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $96.76 and a 1-year high of $134.67.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.36). TriNet Group had a return on equity of 427.62% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.39%.

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $193,682.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,252.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $193,682.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,252.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $37,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,167.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

