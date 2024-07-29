Truist Financial Boosts Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $1,225.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $1,200.00 to $1,225.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $1,030.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,120.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,050.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,040.13.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $894.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $970.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $892.76. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $484.02 and a twelve month high of $1,106.89. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Deckers Outdoor shares are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 17th.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total value of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,418.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total value of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,418.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,681,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,108 shares of company stock valued at $23,919,671 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 965 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

