Truist Financial Boosts LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target to $60.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on LendingTree from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised LendingTree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LendingTree has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.63.

TREE stock opened at $55.72 on Friday. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $736.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average of $40.33.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.19). LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $210.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingTree news, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $431,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LendingTree news, General Counsel Heather Novitsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $98,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,681.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $431,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,802 shares of company stock valued at $673,219. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the second quarter worth about $8,380,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 297.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 230.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 6.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 364,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

