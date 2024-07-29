Truist Financial Increases Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $184.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $135.00 to $184.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James raised Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.25.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $160.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $162.87.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.25. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $201,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 51,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 667,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,823,000 after purchasing an additional 67,452 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

