Truist Financial Lowers Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target to $65.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Nextracker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nextracker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.36.

Nextracker Price Performance

NXT opened at $47.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.98. Nextracker has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $62.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 2.52.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $736.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.03 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nextracker will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $532,847.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,463.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nextracker by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,493,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,458,000 after purchasing an additional 105,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Nextracker by 247.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nextracker in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nextracker by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Nextracker by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 388,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,195,000 after acquiring an additional 298,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

