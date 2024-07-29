Truist Financial Raises Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target to $335.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $299.36.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTW

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $283.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.14. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $283.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 136.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.