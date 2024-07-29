Truist Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $600.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $560.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $582.31.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $590.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $499.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 133.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $361.16 and a 1 year high of $593.50.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,671 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.03, for a total transaction of $1,242,095.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,294,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total transaction of $255,413.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,691.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.03, for a total value of $1,242,095.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,294,646.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,241 shares of company stock worth $10,201,740 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 153.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 329.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

