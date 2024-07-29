Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stake Increased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 179.4% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 107,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,799,000 after purchasing an additional 69,189 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 2,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 114.0% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 2,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 17,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.03, for a total value of $1,242,095.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,294,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.03, for a total value of $1,242,095.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,294,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total value of $383,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,201,740. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TYL. Barclays increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 4.7 %

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $590.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.63, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $361.16 and a one year high of $593.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $499.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.35.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.